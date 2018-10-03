Allegri furious at Bernardeschi: 'You are not at Fiorentina' - video
04 October at 11:30Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t too happy with Federico Bernardeschi performance against Young Boys on Tuesday night. The Old Lady won 3-0 but the Italian manager said after the game that the former Fiorentina ace should have passed the ball more frequently rather than trying to shoot on goal.
A fan who attended Juventus’ Champions League tie from the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, shot a video of a furious Allegri who can be heard saying: “It’s a pass, we need to score goals. Now I am going to replace him, we are not at Fiorentina here.”
Bernardeschi discussed his relationship with Allegri in an interview with Tuttosport today:
“He was a bit angry on Tuesday because I should have passed the ball more”,
Bernardeschi said. “But I am on very good terms with Allegri, he makes himself understood, especially when he is angry. Foreign players struggle a bit with his Tuscan dialect but he has a good English as well.”
On Tuesday night Allegri didn’t need to speak any foreign language to show his anger.
