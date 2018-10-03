Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t too happy with Federico Bernardeschi performance against Young Boys on Tuesday night. The Old Lady won 3-0 but the Italian manager said after the game that the former Fiorentina ace should have passed the ball more frequently rather than trying to shoot on goal.A fan who attended Juventus’ Champions League tie from the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, shot a video of a furious Allegri who can be heard saying: “It’s a pass, we need to score goals. Now I am going to replace him, we are not at Fiorentina here.”Bernardeschi discussed his relationship with Allegri in an interview with Tuttosport today:“He was a bit angry on Tuesday because I should have passed the ball more”,Bernardeschi said. “But I am on very good terms with Allegri, he makes himself understood, especially when he is angry. Foreign players struggle a bit with his Tuscan dialect but he has a good English as well.”On Tuesday night Allegri didn’t need to speak any foreign language to show his anger.