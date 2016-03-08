Allegri gives Chelsea Higuain hope, says Dybala struggles 'because of Messi'
13 June at 17:20Massimiliano Allegri has dropped a massive hint that Juventus star striker Gonzalo Higuain can leave the club in the summer transfer window after saying the Old Lady has the strength to bear if a player wants to leave the club.
The Argentine international and the former Real Madrid striker is a wanted man for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
“Juve has the strength to satisfy those who want to leave. The club is solid, letting the players stay against it is always harmful. We wait and see, in the year of the world championships the market always decides after the competition,” Allegri said.
Allegri also spoke on Paulo Dybala: “"He has done a lot to Juventus, he has grown a lot and in the middle of the season he had a drop because of these comparisons with Messi he can do even more working and not empathizing in what is now the best player in the world. "
