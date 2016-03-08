Allegri: ‘Hard to recover Ronaldo for Ajax, Dybala a doubt for Cagliari, Spinazzola out’

01 April at 12:15
Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Cagliari: “Cristiano is working well, it will be tough to have him available against Ajax but it’s going to be tough. We have nine days to evaluate him. Douglas Costa can recover for Ajax, Khedira could be fit for Milan, Mandzukic has fever and I don’t know if he will be available against Cagliari. Perin was knocked at the shoulder and we hope to recover him for Ajax, Dybala will be evaluated today, Spinazzola has a problem at his knee. Not the injured one, the other. We’ll see in 15 days”.

DYBALA – “If he is fit he will play tomorrow, if not he will remain in Turin”.

KEAN – “He will have highs and lows, it’s normal for a young player. He must come to the pitch every day and be willing to improve, every day. Juventus take out the best from every person and footballer. He can become a great player. I hope he understands it, and I hope who manages him understand it too. There are many footballers who seemed great players and got lost through their career, we don’t even remember how many”.
 
Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Turin

