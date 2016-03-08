Allegri has already decided Ramsey’s role

26 April at 18:35
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly already decided the role that Aaron Ramsey will play for the club when he joins next season.

Ramsey is set to join Juventus at the end of the season, with his current contract at Arsenal set to expire when the season ends. The Welshman is currently injured and is expected to be back next month.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that Allegri has identified what Ramsey's position will be. He sees him to be a midfielder behind the two strikers in a 4-3-1-2 shape, meaning Paulo Dybala could be heading towards the exit door.

 

