Allegri has confrontation with Dybala: Juve striker apoligises with his team-mates

The Paulo Dybala-Juventus case is about to end. The Argentine striker rushed in the locker room after that Allegri failed to use him as a sub in Saturday's Serie A clash against Parma.

Massimiliano Allegri had first tried to minimize the episode. “I think he was cold”, he said in the post-match press conference. But yesterday he had a confrontation with the player, in front of the rest of the team. Allegri didn’t like Dybala’s behavior at all and before yesterday's training at Continassa he had a severe confrontation with the striker.



The rebuke, according to Tuttosport, came right in front of his teammates and staff.



La Joya reacted apologizing with the teammates and all the staff before starting the training for the match against Sassuolo. Dybala’s bad mood remains, of course, for a goal that is missing in Serie A since last November. However, the relationship with Allegri and the team, today, has become more solid and against the Neroverdi Dybala will return on the pitch from the first minute.

