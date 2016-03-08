Allegri hints at Juventus double signing
14 June at 13:50Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has hinted about Juventus' interest in Joao Cancelo and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Juventus have drawn links with two of Manchester United targets- Joao Cancelo and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, but no deal or agreement has been struck as of yet. The Old Lady are strongly interested in both the players, as per reports and they could soon be bianconeri players too.
In an interview that Allegri gave to Corriere dello Sport, he said: "I expect the usual market, we do not have to do great things, we have already signed Caldara, Spinazzola, Perin. "
"The squad is still very young, Milinkovic is strong, he is like Cancelo ".
