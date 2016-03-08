Allegri: 'Juve thought about Man United'

Juventus have stopped their winning streak as Genoa managed to hold the Bianconeri to a home 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.



The Old Lady played an excellent first half but in the second half the Bianconeri dropped the attention and allowed Bessa to score the leveler.



Speaking to Sky Sport at the end of the game Allegri blamed his squad for lack of attention. Asked on whether his lads started to think about the upcoming game against Man United, Allegri replied: “We lost the focus, we left the game too early and that’ disappointing because these games can decide the title race.”



“It’s a lesson for us because it helps us to keep our feet on the ground.”



“The Manchester United tie will be easier to prepare because both teams aim to win. Against Genoa, we knew they’d mainly think about defending. I didn’t shout in the dressing room, you have to manage some situations, now we have to work hard and keep our feet on the ground.”

