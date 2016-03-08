Allegri: 'I won't coach this season. English? I have been taking lessons'

Ex-Juve and Milan boss Max Allegri confirmed that he will not be coaching this season after leaving the bianconeri this past summer. Allegri is viewed as one of the best Italian coaches out there as he won't have a hard time to find a new club once he is ready to start coaching again. There have been a lot of rumors linking him to Manchester United and Arsenal lately as the Italian tactician recently revealed that he is currently taking English lessons. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to ESPN (via Calciomercato.com):'New adventure? Once my Juve time came to an end, the decision to take the year off was immediately made. This time off has allowed me to explore other passions of mine like going to the theatre and reading books. English? I have been taking English lessons here in Milan and I talk pretty well. I try watching movies and reading in English...'. More to come on the matter soon...Max Allegri has an incredible track record with Juve as he helped them win a large amount of silverware. He will now have to choose his next team but he isn't in a hurry to do so at this moment in time...