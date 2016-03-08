Allegri insists he has ‘no doubts’ about Ronaldo amid rape accusations

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on Friday afternoon and most of the questions of reporters were about Ronaldo’s rape accusations: “Cristiano is fine. What I can say is that in his 15 years of career he has always distinguished himself for his professionalism inside and outside the pitch. He is a guy that has always been involved in social activities. His professionalism can’t be put in doubt. Cristiano has no problems, yesterday he finished the training with Mandzukic, Kean and Cancelo and, I repeat, his professionalism is not in doubt.”



The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star was not called up for the upcoming games of Portugal: “I knew it”, Allegri said. “He decided it alongside the coach of Portugal and the head of the football federation. It’s a good decision for us. Juventus have to protect Ronaldo, but he is focused on the pitch. Cristiano is ready to play and do well tomorrow.”



Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent

@lorebetto