Allegri: 'Juventus have grown physically this season'
15 February at 23:10Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes that the bianconeri side has improved and grown physically this season, following the side's 3-0 win over Frosinone.
A goal each from Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Cristiano Ronaldo saw Frosinone off in convincing fashion, as both Dybala and Ronaldo copied each others' celebrations and combined them into one.
After the game, Allegri was talking to Sky Sports about the side and the upcoming game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.
He said: "The team is growing physically, doing very well and stopping only for a loss, we are at an important moment for the season, both for the championship and for the Champions."
When asked about the Atletico test and Dybala's performance, Allegri said: "He made a great goal and a great performance, important goals, the strikers are living for this, and now we are going to play the first of two games against Atletico, we will have to score in Madrid."
The result took Juve 14 points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Napoli.
