Allegri: 'Khedira out of Atletico clash, Dybala will play, CR7 the best in the world'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid: "First of all. Khedira did not travel with us. There will be an official announcement soon, he is injured. Dybala will play".



"We have an important game tomorrow, the Champions League is one important target, we have two big games ahead of us. Atletico Madrid are very solid at the back and Simeone has been doing an extraordinary job. We need to build the basis for the next round".



"We are getting fitter and fitter. We struggled against Parma showing the same defects we had in the Supercup. This is the most important part of the season, we'll play an important game".



"We are not forced to win the Champions League. Ronaldo is an advantage but he doesn't guarantee the Champions League win. He is the best player in the world, he's been performing excellently".



SIMEONE - "He's given an incredible strong mentality to Atletico".



MORATA - "I don't know his psychological limits. He is a player who can be very dangerous in knock-out games. He is not scoring regularly, he doesn't have continuity but he is an important striker".



RESULT - "I don't sign for the draw. For sure tomorrow we need to score one goal. Two would be better".



MORE TO FOLLOW