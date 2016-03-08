Allegri makes joke about Guardiola to Juventus and reveals meeting with Agnelli
11 May at 12:45Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he did have a meeting with Andrea Agnelli to discuss about his future at the club recently.
Reports have stated that Allegri's future at the club is in stern doubt, as he has an admiration for Paris Saint-Germain. Juve too are currently on the lookout for alternative, as they are hunting for replacements. Antonio Conte is seen as a possible replacement, but Agnelli is against the idea.
Allegri was talking to the press in Juve's pre-game press conference ahead of tomorrow's game at Roma.
He said: "I take off my jacket and I tell you that I 'll see you in the week with the president . So the conference is over? (Laughs). Everything you say is making me have fun: think if I hadn't won anything, they would have impaled me.
"With the president we will talk about everything, as always. Then you will cover it, rightly. Before the game with Ajax, I said that I would stay, then we have to see each other: more than that I don't know what to say. This year it makes a fuss because we left at the quarter-finals of the Champions League, someone thought of playing it like the one at the summer bar."
"The president said after the game with Ajax that he wants to continue. There is a relationship of mutual respect, this is the most important thing. As with Paratici and Nedved, as it was before with Marotta. Society is the most important thing, without society it is difficult to obtain results."
