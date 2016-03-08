Massimiliano Allegri has replaced Mattia De Sciglio with Joao Cancelo seconds before the kick-off of Juventus-Sassuolo.The Italian defender was announced in Juventus’ starting XI but he was replaced after the warm-up training probably due to an injury he picked up before the beginning of the game.Juventus will provide updates on the conditions of their defender later today.Cancelo played 90 minutes in both Portugal games against Italy and Croatia last week while De Sciglio has yet to make his first appearance this season as he had been dealing with another injury during the summer.The Italian, a former AC Milan defender, returned to training two weeks ago and was supposed to start today’s game against Sassuolo.Allegri has also decided to start Paulo Dybala in Juventus’ attacking trident which is completed by Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo who seeks his first official goal for Juventus.