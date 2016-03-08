Allegri makes revelation about Ronaldo's move to Juventus
11 July at 22:45Juve coach Max Allegri has revealed that he never knew that Cristiano Ronaldo will be joining the Old Lady in the summer transfer window.
The Portugues professional football left Real Madrid and joined the Turin club in an overall deal that is in excess of 100 million euros. The former AC Milan coach was a target to become new Real Madrid manager, but he rejected because he is happy at Juventus.
“I didn’t know [Cristiano] Ronaldo was coming then. I was only following my instinct, it certainly wasn’t an easy summer because I lost my mother a month ago and I had to make choices,” Juventus coach Max Allegri told reporters outside an event at the European Parliament.
“I spoke to Juventus and I’m happy there, I want to repeat my thanks to [Madrid President] Florentino Perez who sought me out. I’d already talked to Juventus though, and they had an important project,” the former AC Milan manager went on to add.
