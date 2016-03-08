Allegri mentor reveals former Juve boss feels betrayed by Agnelli

23 June at 15:30
Giovanni Galeone, the Neapolitan head coach who led SPAL and Pescara to minor success in the late 1980's and served as a mentor to former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, has spoken to Il Fatto Quotidiano about Allegri's Juventus exit - revealing more about the coach's feelings.

"​He felt betrayed, particularly by Andrea Agnelli. He has not taken the farewell well; and they are years that should've gone on. But with Amber he is happy.

"Gasperini is a genius. He didn't make a mistake, he always played with his ass forward; then he became angry, a terrible character, but a very good one. It is fundamental, only those who play can really understand the game, and also in this Allegri was the number one.

"Doping? ​When I played they fed us everything, and it was normal."

