Allegri: 'Messi motivates Ronaldo'
02 May at 14:30Juventus will face Turin rivals Torino this weekend as the Bianconeri look to finish their final handful of games in as strong a way as possible. Juventus ran away with the Scudetto title and Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to the press ahead of the Turin derby.
"Rugani will not be there because he also came to Milan on Saturday but with adductor-pubic inflammation. Caceres is back, Barzagli is better, we'll see for Roma. Chiellini and Bonucci play.
"Journalists rightly write what they see and hear. Every year it's the same stuff, then it's five years that I'm here and that's okay. The advantage is that we have a month of time compared to previous years to plan and have the lucidity to understand in which direction we will have to go in the next season.
"Ronaldo-Messi? For Cristiano, Messi is a great stimulus, Messi has achieved it all and we have the derby, he will want to go ahead in the scoring and he aims to win the top scorer.
"Ramsey? He is a quality player, he has goals in him, he has good insertion times - he is a great buy by Juventus."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments