Allegri-Milan for June: Manchester United communication
21 January at 09:40According to Sportitalia and reported by calciomercato, Manchester United are thinking more of Pochettino than Max Allegri. The news comes with the English club in the spotlight for their negative form under manager Ole Gunner Soljskaer.
As such, United are looking to reassign their bench to a worthy candidate from July. That's why Milan can now hope, as the rossoneri will also be looking to make room on their bench next season.
Pioli is a great caretaker, and it looks like he is steering the ship for Milan in the right direction, but long term, he won't be the first choice to take them forward barring some sort of miracle run towards the end of the season.
Allegri is obviously no stranger to the gig on the red and black bench after guiding them to the 2010-11 scudetto led by current former and current striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who of course, returned to the club on loan this January.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments