Allegri ‘motivated’ by Juve transfer strategies
17 November at 17:20After winning the Golden Bench (fourth in his career) Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Juventus TV about the victory of the prize as well as his future at the Allianz Stadium.
"The Golden Bench is a recognition that is always nice because it is the result of the work of all those who are committed to Continassa every day. It is symbolically given to me, but it is everyone's reward," he said.
"In these years we have changed several players and this is a very important club line because it gives new motivations. The quality has always grown year after year and this is essential to remain at great levels in Italy and in Europe. IT is a merit of the management, which is working well and is planning an important future.
"The team is doing well, we are leading the league but now there will be nine games before the break, seven in the league and two in the Champions League, against teams that are difficult to deal with and we will have to prepare ourselves to the best with the serenity we have played so far. It is an important season and we have to create the conditions for reaching March in the best conditions to achieve all the objectives," Allegri concluded.
