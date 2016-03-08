Allegri, Mourinho top candidates to replace Zidane at Real
21 October at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ former manager Massimiliano Allegri and English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s former manager Jose Mourinho are the top candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid manager, as per El Mundo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Frenchman is under increasing pressure after Real suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to recently promoted side Mallorca on Saturday.
As per the latest development, Zidane’s fate will be decide if the Los Blancos will not secure a positive result in their next UEFA Champions League tie against the Turkish side Galatasaray.
Real are struggling in the Europe’s elite competition where they just have one point after first two group matches, therefore, any result other than a win on Wednesday might prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Zidane’s second tenure at the club as a manager.
The report further stated that Allegri and Mourinho—both of whom are currently jobless—are the top two candidates to replace Zidane at the Santiago Bernabéu.
