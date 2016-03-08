Allegri on a potential target from Manchester United

Massimilano Allegri spoke today from the Samsung District in Milan, at the launch of the new Galaxy A9 - the world's first mobile phone with 4 cameras – as a testimonial for the well-known partnership with the phone company.



As reported from Ansa, answering to some questions about potential targets of Juventus in the next transfer window, he has told: “Rabiot? It makes no sense to talk about it now. Pogba? He plays in Manchester and we have to face him in two crucial games for the passage of the round in the Champions League".



Commenting on what is happening with the Ronaldo affair, instead, Allegri said: "I believe that Cristiano should be managed normally, as always, making him feel our closeness to him, as I said at the press conference".



About the Champions League, Allegri has added: “After 7 championships and 4 Italian cups in a row, our goal is that European cup that we just touched with the two finals reached in the last 4 years”.









Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli