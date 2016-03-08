Allegri on Ronaldo: this is “extraordinary for Juve and for Italian football”
11 July at 13:15Cristiano Ronaldo officially completed the so-called ‘deal of the century’ yesterday after Real Madrid and Juventus confirmed that the transfer was going through.
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is currently in Brussels, Belgium, on behalf of a health initiative at the European parliament, designed to help counter the risks of cancer and other diseases through encouraging physical exercise and stopping smoking.
Speaking at a press conference in Belgium, Allegri did comment, however, on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to microphones, Allegri said: “Ronaldo is a qualitative leap for everyone. The company has done something extraordinary for Juventus. and for Italian football, how will he play? Trying to score goals.”
It is unclear as of yet the repercussions that this deal will have on Juventus’ squad, and which players they will need to release. However, Allegri is enthusiastic about the deal; and will surely be excited to coach the 33-year-old when he returns to Turin.
