Allegri on Sampdoria game: 'Ronaldo and Mandzukic are out, Pinsoglio will be in goal'
25 May at 14:45Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has given a squad update for the side's upcoming Serie A clash against Sampdoria.
The Italian is set to leave the bianconeri at the end of the season and has already managed his last home game of the season, which ended 1-1 against Atalanta last weekend. Names like Maurizio Sarri, Mauricio Pochettino and Simone Inzaghi are being linked.
In his last presser as Juve boss, Allegri sported a new hairstyle and talked about the squad.
He said: omorrow; we are going to play a good game and finish in style with a team that has made a great accomplishment. I also have to congratulate Giampaolo."
On the team news, he said: Tomorrow, Pinsoglia will be in goal. Caceres, Rugani, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Can,, Bentancur, Pereira, Dybala and Kean will all play."
On Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: "Cristiano will not play. He must rest for his national team and it is right that others should play. "
On the fitness of others, he said: "Cancelo has a tattered nose, even Mandzukic operated because he wanted to make himself more handsome. Alex Sandro, the trauma brought him a muscular breach and Douglas Costa will see him again next year, unless he plays the game of the heart"
