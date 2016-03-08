Allegri picks strange, starlet-ridden line-up for Spal-Juve clash
13 April at 12:30Juventus will play Spal today in just over an hour as the Bianconeri look to claim their eighth consecutive Scudetto trophy. Juventus can win the league today but it never really looked as though they would finish in any position other than first. The Old Lady started the league as they intended to finish and have been an absolute driving force throughout the whole division so far.
The match with Spal today is unique in the sense that Juventus have the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday; and it is a must-win game after drawing 1-1 with Ajax in the first leg in the Netherlands - despite the hosts playing better and probably deserving to win. Therefore, Juventus will be resting a number of their top players to ensure that everyone is as fit as possible for the big game in midweek.
Now, it appears as though Massimiliano Allegri has selected his squad for the match, with the starting line-up to be:
Perin; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Cancelo, Spinazzola, Cuadrado, Nicolussi Caviglia, Kastanos, Bentancur, Cancelo, Dybala, Kean
