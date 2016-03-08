Allegri praises Ronaldo for leadership, blames Juve defence
03 November at 23:10Following Juventus' 3-1 win over Cagliari in the Serie A at Turin, bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his leadership, but blamed the team for bad defending.
While Juve did take an early lead through Paulo Dybala, who scored in the very first minute, they were pegged back when Joao Pedro got an equalizer for Cagliari. A Filip Bradaric own goal handed Juve a lead two minutes later and Juan Cuadrado sealed the deal in stoppage time.
Following the game, Allegri was talking to Sky Sports and he praised Ronaldo for his leadership, but blamed the team for bad defending in the game.
He said: "Even in Madrid he was a leader, he is an extraordinary player, even when he does not score goals he sets others up like he did for Cuadrado, in decisive moments or goals or puts the ball right."
"We have to defend ourselves better, we have scored too many goals and we have risked again in the final few minutes, we have to do better in the defensive phase, so it's not good."
Juve are still top of the league and unbeaten.
