Allegri praises Rugani and Bentancur and says 'Ronaldo is from another world'
10 April at 23:50Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the 1-1 draw against Ajax in Champions League: "I was sure Rugani would have replaced Chiellini very well, he played a good game, he is one of the best defenders although he needs to improve his passing. Ajax have important qualities and great passing skills. They were pressing high the pitch. Neres' goal was shocking. They gained self-confidence. I put in technical players in the last 20 minutes to keep the ball possession".
BENTANCUR - "He has to improve without the ball and he must enter the area more frequently. He played very well today".
RONALDO - "He proved once again to be from another world for his tempo and for the importance of his moves".
DE JONG - "We prepared the game with Bernardeschi who should have marked him. After a while he moved on the left and we had to mark him with one of the two strikers".
