Allegri provides injury update on Juventus duo
11 October at 13:30Juventus are looking to continue their fantastic start to the 2018/19 season after the international break concludes, having won their opening ten games in all competitions without dropping a single point. Speaking at a commercial event for Samsung Direct in Milan, Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri gave an injury update to Ansa, as well as commenting on how Ronaldo is settling in at the club.
“News from the infirmary?" Douglas Costa is well, he will be ready for Genoa. Khedira? We are unsure, we will see.
“I remember when Capello's Milan won with my Pescara 5-4 and the coach said that they would not lose after taking that game home ... And actually it went like that ... but the truth is that they have to be won one at a time, already at the restart we will have Genoa that has just changed coach and will not be easy.
“I believe that Cristiano should be managed normally, as always, making him feel our closeness. As I said at the conference, if he does as in Udine, where he scored an extraordinary goal, he will do very well.”
