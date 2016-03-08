Allegri reacts to Messi vote, makes Dybala-Ronaldo claim

Juventus boss Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to journalist on Tuesday, on the eve of the Old Lady’s tie against Bologna.



“Ronaldo will play tomorrow, he is fit and needs to play. He won’t be eligible against Young Boys so he will play tomorrow. Dybala will play as well, he only gets good ratings when he scores. I think he played well against Frosinone. He needs regular game time and tomorrow he will play.”



“Perin will make his debut tomorrow. I have a doubt about Alex Sandro, if he doesn’t play I’ll play Cancelo on the left and Cuadrado on the right, unless I play Bernardeschi on the left.”



“Matuidi will return, then I need to choose one between Pjanic and Emre Can.”



“Messi? I didn’t know he voted for me in FIFA The Best. I am happy, I can’t do anything else. Deschamps deserve to win and I want to congratulate Marotta who won an important award. We couldn’t go to London because we play tomorrow.”



Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent

