Allegri refuses Chelsea and postpones Sarri to Juventus
11 June at 11:00Maurizio Sarri to Juventus is only a matter of time. Before releasing the former Napoli manager, Chelsea want to find a substitute, with several names on Abramovich's list of potential successors.
According to La Repubblica, in the last couple of hours, Massimiliano Allegri would have refused Chelsea. After five intense years in Turin, the manager prefers to remain still for the moment and has thus refused the Chelsea bench. The other names considered are Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard.
Monday was supposed to have been the day for Chelsea to give the go-ahead for Sarri to join Juventus but for the reasons mentioned above, it was not possible and the Bianconeri will have to wait for another couple of hours or days to secure the services of their future manager.
As soon as the choice between the candidates is completed, the Blues will free Sarri without compensation and the technician will be able to sign with Juventus.
