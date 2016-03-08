Allegri drops Man United hint after becoming Serie A coach of the year
12 November at 15:05After winning the 2018 edition of the Golden Bench, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sportmediaset and returned to yesterday's victory against AC Milan at the San Siro and also reflecting on his future.
"It was not easy after a daring defeat like the one against Manchester United. We were a bit stunned because it was from April that we did not lose a match, but the boys played a serious match, both from the defensive and offensive point of view," he said.
"My future? Surely an experience abroad would be nice. But I am fine at Juventus. I am at a big team, a solid club that works for the future. We share everything and I hope to stay here for a long time," Allegri added and added to fuel to the Manchester United rumours.
His Juventus side currently sits on top of the Serie A table with 34 points for 11 wins and 1 draw. The gap between the Bianconeri and Napoli in 2nd place is 6 points.
Go to comments