Allegri reveals plans for Champions League clash against Manchester United
22 October at 20:05Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed how he plans to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.
The game at the Theatre of Dreams tomorrow has been labelled as Cristiano Ronaldo's 'homecoming' as he returns to the club where he was bred and won his Ballon D'or award and UEFA Champions League award.
Ronaldo and Allegri were at Juve's press conference ahead of tomorrow's much-hyped clash and the Old Lady boss told the plans he has in place to oust the Red Devils.
He said: "You have to play very well technically to win, they have technique and physicality. They are a strong team built to win, Mourinho is a great coach. We will need a good match, even to react to a draw with Genoa. If we don't put it on the physical battle we will pay for it."
"We will be defending with three or four. We will play a game of great lucidity, and we will have to be good and precise with the ball at our feet, because we have no long ball weapon. Tomorrow in midfield we will have to be numerically at least equal to them."
