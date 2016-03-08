Allegri reveals Ronaldo reactions to Zapata’s four goals and one ‘new’ Juve signing

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Chievo clash: “The Serie A returns tomorrow. They are doing well with Di Carlo, they believe in the survival and it’s not going to be an easy game at all”.



RONALDO – “He doesn’t need Zapata’s goals to have motivations. He is always looking for motivations, like all of us. We need to begin the new year in Serie A in the best way possible. We’ve won the first trophy and we must continue to do well”.



CANCELO – “Tomorrow he will rest. De Sciglio will play on the right, Alex Sandro will play on the left and Rugani will replace one between Chiellini and Bonucci. Perin will replace Szczesny. If we play with two midfielders Douglas Costa will play with Bernardeschi, if we play with three midfielders we’ll see because I need substitutions”.



INJURED – “Let’s see if we can recover Mandzukic for the Lazio clash. It will be difficult but we’ll try. Barzagli is working, Benatia is out and Cuadrado is dead (he laughs). Pjanic is improving after the injury at his calf but tomorrow he is suspended so he has one week to recover”.



TRANSFERS – “He’ll be like a new signing for us. He is our January signing. Spinazzola can leave if we find a replacement. If not, he’ll stay here”.



IMPROVE – “We need to close the games; the solution is mental not tactical. We need to understand when the opponents are about to die and that’s when we must hit them and kill them”.



DNA – “It makes the difference in here. Every day people come here to improve and to reach targets. The DNA makes the difference. It’s hard to win the leagues because you can’t afford stops”.



DYBALA – “He is an important player for us. He has goal chances, he’s always had them. Now we close the action earlier than before. We shoot on target before mainly because of Ronaldo. Paulo can improve, everybody must do a little step ahead”.



