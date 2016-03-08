Allegri reveals Ronaldo's reaction after Champions League exit and says he is 'the future of Juve'

Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference ahead of Juventus' Serie A clash against Fiorentina. The Italian tactician commented on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo: "He is the future of Juventus, he's had an amazing campaign and the same will happen next season. He was disappointed, just like everyone else. The Champions League is our target every season. Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Champions League, football is not science. Look at Barcelona, they have qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in four years".



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "The Champions League could depend on many factors, like the injuries. You have to have everything in place in the right moment. Look at what happened in Coppa Italia. Bonucci was injured, Chiellini got injured after a few minutes and Benatia wanted to leave so he refused to play from December until January".



SERIE A TITLE - "There is a disappointment for the Champions League but we must celebrate the Scudetto. We've won 50% of the competition we've played. We must accept the Champions League exit without alibis".



FUTURE - "First of all we must celebrate the scudetto, then we'll see. We've sacrificed for the entire season, it was a great season even if we are sorry for the Champions League".



INJURED - "Perin is undergoing shoulder surgery and he will be out for three months, same for Khedira. Chiellini could return against Inter, Dybala could be out for 20 days, Douglas Costa and Caceres are out for 10 days at least".





Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Turin