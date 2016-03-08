Allegri reveals three reasons why Juve signed Caceres and provides big Pogba update

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Saturday, ahead of the Olimpico clash against Lazio. The Italian explained Juventus’ decision to sign Caceres: “Benatia wanted to leave and I think the club’s directors were smart. It’s useless to retain a player who doesn’t want to stay. I’m happy to have Caceres back. His return is very positive. I’ve always said that he could be on a pair with Bonucci, Chiellini, and Barzagli and right now he is a very good center-back, a role that he can cover better than the full-back”.



“We spoke with the directors about the possible replacements for Benatia. We thought Caceres was the readiest. He knows the environment of the club, he knows the language. Any other player would have taken a long time to learn everything”.



INJURED – “Mandzukic and Khedira can return with Parma. Barzagli is back in three/four weeks and Pjanic returns to training on Monday”.



LAZIO – “They’ve scored many goals from set pieces. They’ve never won against big

clubs this season, let’s hope they won’t do it tomorrow”.



LINE-UP – “My only doubt is whether to play with two or three midfielders. If I choose three, one only one between Douglas and Berna will play. Cancelo will be in the squad but is set to start from the bench”.



BENATIA – “I do my choices, he played six games before December, and some important ones too. Now he is going to Qatar, I can’t enter his head, he decided to leave and that’s all”.



POGBA – “You have immagination. I think it’s hard to sign him. I have no illusions. It will be hard to see Pogba back at Juventus”.



EMRE CAN – “He has plenty of room to improve. Pjanic is better than him and Bentancur in front of the defense. Pjanic has a higher tempo, the action is quicker with him but Bentancur and Emre can still improve”.



YOUTHS –“Rugani will have many chances to show his improvements. He was strong enough to stay here for four years, now he can show his worth. Kean should do the same. He is only 19 but he still needs to learn everything about football. He must stay at Juve to improve. I’ve seen many young players lose the path and start all over from the beginning after 4,5,6 years”.



MORATA – “I don’t think of his move to Atletico. If he will join them we’ll play against him in Champions League. If not there will be someone else”.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni