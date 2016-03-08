Allegri reveals when he will be back on the bench

"I didn't take a sabbatical year, but only a break," he told EPSN, thus confirming that he will return in June. Therefore, he will get paid by Juventus until his contract expires in the summer, which isn't ideal for the Bianconeri.

Ahead of this season, Max Allegri parted ways with Juventus as the club want different things. However, the manager decided not to accept any offers from any other clubs, thus taking a break from football after very intense years.