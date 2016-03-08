Allegri reveals why Chiellini was dropped vs Empoli
27 October at 21:20Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed why club veteran and star defender Giorgio Chiellini was dropped from the starting line-up in the 2-1 win over Empoli.
The bianconeri showed clear signs of fatigue as they conceded a goal in the first half, as Francesco Caputo took full advantage of a defensive lapse. Allegri's men though responded strongly in the second half, as a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and a long-range screamer helped them comeback to take all three points.
The game saw Chiellini get dropped for Daniele Rugani and Allegri was quizzed about it the decision in an interview with Sky Sports.
He said: "He felt tired, he was not very well and we could not risk him out there today. Rugani was in his place, we have five important defenders."
Allegri was also asked about why he left the bench early. He said: "I left because it was the last attack, we won or tied, it did not depend on me, but in the second half we came out, in the first half we did more and did better."
