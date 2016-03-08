Allegri reveals why he closed his social media accounts and confirms that CR7 will play against Napoli
02 March at 12:45Massimiliano Allegri spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Napoli and addressed various topics.
"Social media? I've never been a great follower of social networks. I did a normal thing and I decided during a dinner that the next day I would close them. I only wrote a message a week. If someone's concern is that they cannot count back, I say ten days are left to the match with Atletico. That's why I said enough," he said.
"My future? I saw the president the other day. We met to talk about how the future will look like, without any problem. I am tied to Juventus. We are still in the running for the Scudetto and the Champions League, I am sorry for the Coppa Italia.
"There were unintelligent expectations about us beating Atletico 3-0. Juve has lost 11 times in Europe with me, one time in Bern when we already qualified, then two with Barcelona, two with Real and two with Atletico. I am not a lover of data but these are the three teams that are in front of us in the European ranking.
"Napoli? Tomorrow there will be many people at the stadium, it must be a big event of sport. The stadium will push the team to beat us. We know that matches in Napoli never end.
"I always do reflections. In the immediate and long-term future. I do not read social media. I heard certain things are normal. It is right that there are criticisms but there are criticisms dictated by expectations that go beyond reality.
"Everything can happen in the Champions League. If on Monday Atletico will have three injured players and three out with a fever, everything changes. We have had many players out. In the Champions League, if you lose, you're out. It's not like you can recover points like in the league. If the criticism is constructive, it is good. If you lose sight of reality it is no longer my problem.
"I work with great passion and enthusiasm. The fans at the stadium have always respected and supported me and I do not manifest with jumps and stuff like that. I am like that. I'm the coach and I have to give examples to everyone. We coaches are examples. I am annoyed with myself for how we played in the second half in Madrid, not with the others.
"Ronaldo? He will play. One between Emre Can and Bentancur will start. There is no return date for Khedira. I hope Douglas Costa can return for Atletico. Cuadrado is still out and the others as well. If I play Mandzukic, Dybala, Ronaldo and Bernardeschi, the only player on the bench would be Kean. Otherwise, Dybala and Berna will stay out because even the substitutions are important. Tomorrow Juventus will play a great game.
"Napoli like Atletico? It will be different matches. Tomorrow is worth a lot for the Scudetto, with a positive result tomorrow our chances of victory would increase, they want to prove to be better than us. Tomorrow will not be a stuck game, we will have more space, it will be a different game from the last one," Allegri concluded.
Go to comments