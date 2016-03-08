Allegri reveals why Ronaldo joined Juve and what's his favourite position

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to journalists from the Allianz Stadium on Friday, ahead of the Old Lady's Serie A tie against Lazio. The Italian manager was asked several questions about Cristiano Ronaldo who will make his home debut tomorrow.



"Football is based on knowledge and the more players play together the more they improve. Ronaldo had six shots on target in Verona against Chievo. He can play with Mandzukic and Dybala but I still need to decide the line-up. Ronaldo will play but substitutes will be very important as usual."



"Ronaldo's position can change depending on who plays close to him. It's not only about Ronaldo, it's about the players that play with him. Mandzukic, Dybala and Douglas Costa have different qualities and Ronaldo's position on the pitch also depends on them. Every player must be placed in the best possible position. Ronaldo will need to rest at some point this season. For now he has to play, sometimes he could start from the bench and play just 30 minutes to get some rest. He was managed very well last season, things can change, for now he is playing."



"When Ronaldo scored that bicycle-kick goal against us I thought we'd have to do a big game in Madrid to go through. I knew the suspension of Sergio Ramos would help us. I believe that our fans' reaction to that goal was one of the reasons why Ronaldo decided to join us."

