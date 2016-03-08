Allegri: 'Ronaldo an exemplary man and professional'
06 October at 15:45Juventus will face Udinese today in the next round of Serie A. Coach Allegri spoke to the press about the upcoming match as well as several of his players.
"Ronaldo is good. I can only say that in 15 years of his career he has always shown professionalism and seriousness both on and off the field. He is very dedicated to social media, which says it all," Allegri said.
"Dybala? It is not a question of adapting to Ronaldo, but a matter of getting to know each other better. Playing with or without strikers is certainly different.
"Are we stronger? We will see at the endo f the year. If we win more, we will have improved. To improve there is only one thing to do: the Champions League.
"The attack will be either Dybala-Ronaldo-Mandzukic or one between Dybala and Mandzukic will stay out. Cuadrado is fine, Bernadeschi too, despite small issues.
"Khedira? The truth is simple, he was fine. He came back and injured himself, so let's see the extent of the injury. He will be more rested for the second part of the season. We have Bentancur and Emre Can in great growth. We must look ahead.
"Defense? We need to find continuity. So far we have not found continuity in not conceding goals. We have to work on ourselves. Bentancur has a chance of playing, while Szczesny will start, even though Perin did well against Bologna.
"Tomorrow I expect the physical and mental to be decisive. Even last year, despite winning 6-2, the team had difficulties. Matches in Udine are always difficult, this year they are a well-organized team.
"Khedira is out of the match, De Sciglio will be available, while Rugani is out for a problem with his rib. Douglas Costa has almost recovered and will be back after the international break," he concluded.
