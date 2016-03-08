Allegri: ‘Ronaldo angry, Parma most important than Man Utd’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on Friday afternoon. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on the Champions League group stage that will see the Old Lady face Man Utd, Valencia and Young Boys.



“I want to talk about the Champions League after the game against Sassuolo. The Parma game is more important for us. United and Valencia are important teams with a great atmosphere in their stadiums. Young Boys are the underdog. It’s not time to talk about the Champions League, we have to focus on Parma.”



Allegri confirmed Ronaldo was left disappointed by Uefa’s decision to award Modric as the best player of the Champions League: “He is angry and upset”, Allegri said.



“He didn’t attend the event in Montecarlo yesterday and that’s his personal decision. Ronaldo is motivated. He was the best scorer of Champions League last season and he though he deserved the award. It didn’t happen, now he is focused on Juve.”



“Dybala? He is calm but not fit yet. He has to recover his fitness just like many other strikers. After the International break, every player must be fit.”

