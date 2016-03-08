Allegri: 'Ronaldo available; Rugani one of the best defenders in Europe'
09 April at 20:15Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has spoken at his press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League match due to take place between Juventus and Dutch side Ajax tomorrow night. Allegri revealed some of his team choices ahead of the game; confirming that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniele Rugani will be available for the tie.
"Ronaldo? He trained well with the team, he is available and tomorrow he will be the holder, unless something happens.
"Ajax? We must do the conference seriously, otherwise I fall asleep. Ajax are a strong team, they eliminated Real Madrid and played on a par with Bayern Munich. It is always Juve-Ajax: there were two finals, one won and one not. Tomorrow is the first of the two games to progress the semifinals. We need to play a clear game, with great technique. It will be difficult to finish 0-0.
"Tomorrow will be a different game from the ones against Atletico: Ajax play differently. In Madrid we left the game, after the ball hit the crossbar we thought the danger had escaped. The return leg was a great game but it won't happen again. We have to create the base to pass the round. In 20 home games, this team only lost to Real, it will be an aggressive match, a physical performance is needed.
"I did not ask the players for anything, we prepared for the match knowing and working on their strengths. The team is aggressive and we will be too. It will be an open game, with spaces. We will be good to go.
"Rugani? Daniele is one of the best centre-backs in Italy and one of the best in Europe, because in Italy we still have the best. We see that in Europe there are few as prepared as the Italians."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments