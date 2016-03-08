Allegri: ‘Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d’Or, the real Champions League begins in March'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport after winning the ‘Panchina d’or’, the award as the best Serie A manager of last season.“I’ve coached big players like Ronaldinho, Seedorf, Pirlo, Nesta, Buffon, and Ronaldo. And there are more. Champions are special. Ronaldo is so much focused on training and hard work, he is impressive.”“Ronaldo has improved us. He is different from the others. He has settled in well, he is an incredible goal scorer. He deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. I hope he will win it.”“Higuain? He took the penalty kick against Tottenham last season. Penalties are only missed by those who kick them. I spoke with him at the end of the game on Sunday and he was a bit more serene already.”“The real Champions League begins in March. For now, we still have to qualify. We were ready to win the Champions League in 2015 when we faced Barcelona but Juve have been improving and growing over the last few years. We play Champions League games with less anxiety but there are many teams that can win it. The level is very high.”“Bentancur has highs and lows and it’s normal for a young player. He needs to play with Pjanic and Pjanic improves his performances when he has Bentancur playing close to him. Cancelo needs to improve his defensive phase. The problem is that some foreign players don’t think about defending it’s not in their culture.”“Future? It would be great to coach a foreign team but right now I hope to remain at Juve for a long time. I can rely on a club that has a long-term project. I’d like to coach the national team but not now. It could be the last appointment of my career. There is still time.”