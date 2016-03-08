Allegri: 'Ronaldo? I didn't understand anything' - video

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to media from the press room of the Allianz Stadium after the Old Lady's 2-0 win over Lazio.



Fans of the Bianconeri have been discussing about Ronaldo's best position on the pitch but Allegri doesn't seem to have quite find the right solution for the Portuguese star.



"I am happy about the performance and the resul", Allegri said. "Now we have to close the first part of games winning at Parma. Lazio is not an easy team to face, the lads still want to prove they are the best."



"Ronaldo? He did well. For now I don't know what's the best position. I didn't understand anything, neither today nor against Chievo. It's all random", Allegri said smiling (watch the video). "I'll do with a draw, there soon will be Champions League draws, I can draw the line-up as well."

