Allegri: 'Ronaldo in strong doubt for Ajax, Kean is neither Messi nor CR7'

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Empoli, Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference for the media about his side's current situation.

"Ronaldo? He had a day off and went to Barcelona for personal reasons. I don't know what he did with regards to his private life. We're in a delicate place, there and ten league games left and we have at least two more in the Champions League.

"On Monday there will be further tests for Ronaldo, then we evaluate. The risks for the first games are many, and he knows it too. If he isn't feeling well, he's out for the game because I can't risk him for the rest of the season.

"Kean? It takes patience. The path of the youngster must be gradual. Will all due respect to Liechtenstein, he scored against them, and some already think he is the new Ronaldo or Messi. You have to take it one step at a time, I need to protect him," he concluded.