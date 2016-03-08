Allegri: ‘Ronaldo the best in the World with Messi’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on Saturday ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A tie against Frosinone.



“Juventus do not depend on Cristiano Ronaldo, although he is the best player in the world together with Messi. He is an added value for us. He has created many goal chances so far. He is an important piece for a team that has been winning a lot of trophies in the last few seasons.”



“Tomorrow he will play well as he did in Valencia for 30 minutes. He has nothing to prove, he needs to play, have fun and score like he’s always done. He is the first one to have expectations for himself. The red card against Valencia belongs to the past. Frosinone are a difficult team to face, they played well against Lazio and created some goal chances in the first half against Sampdoria.”



“Dybala? He can score many goals this season, tomorrow he will play.”



Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent

