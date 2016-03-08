Allegri: 'Ronaldo the best striker in the world'
23 October at 11:30Juventus are set to face Manchester United tonight at the Old Trafford in round 3 of the Champions League group stage. The Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports a few hours ahead of the game and praised his player Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Mandzukic would not have played anyway, so he took away a thought from me," Allegri told the press.
"Cristiano Ronaldo? He is the best striker in the world, despite not playing as a striker. The others must understand him and occupy the other spaces on the pitch," he added.
Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer from Real Madrid after 9 record-breaking years in Spain. The 33-year-old has so far scored 5 goals and assisted the same amount in 9 appearances. He is still, however, waiting for his first success in the Champions League after being sent off against Valencia half an hour into the match.
Today's match at the Old Trafford will be a return for Ronaldo to a place he knows very well. He played 6 years for Manchester United but will now look to guarantee success for his current team Juventus against the Red Devils.
