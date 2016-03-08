Allegri: 'Ronaldo won't rest, future? nothing is certain, Ramsey...'

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media ahead of the Serie A clash against Frosinone: "Ronaldo will play, he's always played and he will play tomorrow. You are obsessed by the Champions League. Today is Thursday, there is almost one week before the game. We need to win to give a boost for the Serie A title and the Champions League as well".



RUGANI - "He has a slight injury, we'll check him these days. If he doesn't recover, Caceres will play".



DYBALA - "He's played 168 games with Juve and scored 74 goals. He is one of the best players out there".



RAMSEY - "I have to coach him. He is a big player but I want to coach him first before saying something. We'll speak about the new players in the summer or next season".



RONALDO MASK - "I don't understand anything about these things. I find them funny and genial but I don't really understand them. I am a bit old fashioned".



FUTURE - "Nothing is sure. I am happy at Juventus. I have a contract and I am happy at Juventus. I am focused on the president, on our targets for this season. We've won the Supercup, now we have to win the Serie A and the Champions League".



VAR - "I repeat that it's useful for objective situations, for subjective ones it depends on the referee."



Lorenzo Bettoni