Allegri’s entourage respond to rumours about PSG job
20 June at 14:40A source close to Massimiliano Allegri has denied L’Equipe’s claim that the former Juventus manager has been approached by the Parisians about taking over as manager.
It had been claimed that Leonardo was driving the club’s desire to bring in the Italian to replace current boss Thomas Tuchel. It was speculated that Tuchel’s position within the club was under threat as Leonardo did not appoint him himself and would want to put his own stamp on the club by appointing a manager himself.
However a member of Allegri’s entourage has come forward and seems to have put the rumour to bed, for now, by saying “there has been no exchange with Leonardo yet. Massimiliano wants to take a sabbatical because he has coached 16 years in a row."
While for now that will certainly dampen the rumours, should PSG struggle during the season the spectre of Allegri could loom large over the German once more.
