'Allegri's heir': Gattuso the coach with most AC Milan matches in the post-Allegri era

In today's edition of Tuttosport, the Turin-based based paper labelled Gennaro Gattuso as Massimiliano Allegri's heir but not in the sense that he will replace the coach at Juventus but in terms of numbers of coached matches at AC Milan.



Last Sunday against Roma, Gattuso coached his 65th match as Milan coach, overcoming Montella (64). Thus, Gattuso became the manager with most matches in the post-Allegri era, leaving Inzaghi (40), Mihajlovic (38), Seedorf (22) and Brocchi (7) all behind.



At the end of the season, Gattuso could reach 83, reaching Cesare Maldini in sixteenth position in the all-time ranking of Milan's longest-running coaches. In 2019/20 he could even exceed Alberto Zaccheroni (125) and enter the top 10.