"A demanding group, with teams of absolute value, great tradition and historical stadiums. This is the new champions league," the tweet read.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo boycotted this evening's Champions League draw, as he was unhappy with the outcome of one particular award, which you can read about here.

After Juventus were drawn in the same group as Manchester United (H), the Bianconeri's manager Max Allegri sent a message to the fans on Twitter.