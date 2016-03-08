Allegri's three possible Juventus squads if Cristiano Ronaldo not fit for Ajax clash
30 March at 16:00Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping fans of Juventus in suspense; April 10th marks the first leg of Juventus' UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Ajax - with the Bianconeri eager to have their main man available to them against the side who knocked last year's champions, Real Madrid, out of the tournament in the last round.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that there are potential outcomes for a Juventus without Cristiano Ronaldo; with Allegri having three options open to him.
The first option is a front three composed of Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic; the line-up that Juve will likely adopt for the match today against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium - giving Allegri the chance to see it in action.
A 3-5-2 is also a possibility, Bernardeschi playing as a midfielder rather than a forward. Meanwhile, there is a third, and perhaps more daring alternative, of a 3-5-2 with Bernardeschi removed from the team completely - Moise Kean and Mario Mandzukic forming a front two in that eventuality.
