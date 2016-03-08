Allegri's three possible Juventus squads if Cristiano Ronaldo not fit for Ajax clash

30 March at 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping fans of Juventus in suspense; April 10th marks the first leg of Juventus' UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Ajax - with the Bianconeri eager to have their main man available to them against the side who knocked last year's champions, Real Madrid, out of the tournament in the last round.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that there are potential outcomes for a Juventus without Cristiano Ronaldo; with Allegri having three options open to him.

The first option is a front three composed of Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic; the line-up that Juve will likely adopt for the match today against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium - giving Allegri the chance to see it in action.

A 3-5-2 is also a possibility, Bernardeschi playing as a midfielder rather than a forward. Meanwhile, there is a third, and perhaps more daring alternative, of a 3-5-2 with Bernardeschi removed from the team completely - Moise Kean and Mario Mandzukic forming a front two in that eventuality. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.